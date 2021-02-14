More women, diverse brigade at upgraded fire station

Jan Tinetti. Photo: supplied

Queenstown's refurbished $4 million fire station has been officially opened by Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti - who praised the number of women in the resort's Volunteer Fire Brigade ranks.

The station was completed in October last year, once it had been upgraded to a five-star earthquake rating and met 100% of the national building standard.

Ms Tinetti said quakes in Christchurch and Wellington had reinforced the need for emergency service buildings to be able to withstand those events.

Upgrades included separating the locker room, expanding the operations room, new technology, more space for training, refurbishing social rooms and more bedrooms.

The brigade would now have six people living at the station at all times, as opposed to four, plus a further two spare bedrooms.

Speaking at Saturday’s official ceremony, Ms Tinetti acknowledged Queenstown’s chief fire officer Terry O’Connell for enlisting the number and quality of diverse and skilled volunteers he had.

As Minister for Women, she said it was also ‘‘great’’ to see a growing number of women join the ranks.

At present, there were 14 women included in Queenstown’s 50 volunteers, which equated to 27% - slightly higher than the regional average of 16%.

Overall, the majority of the volunteers came from overseas - 18 were New Zealanders - making it one of the most diverse brigades in the country.

Fire and Emergency NZ board chairman Paul Swain said one of the biggest focuses for Fenz was ensuring its staff and volunteers looked after their own mental health, and when they attended incidents ‘‘they need to come home safe’’.

‘‘Firefighters are doing a lot more than what they used to - it’s not just fires.

"Firefighters will see things... the rest of us have never seen in our lifetime. It’s really important people [do] a check in on their mental health."

