Neighbours offer lockdown birthday gift

Neighbours came together to sing to Louis Brabant on his 17th birthday, which he spent indoors due to the Covid-19 lockdown. PHOTO: MATTHEW MCKEW

A birthday spent in lockdown was made somewhat better when a Queenstown community sang to one 17-year-old.

Fiona Brabant organised the surprise for her son, Louis, by posting on social media.

She wanted to organise something special to make up for being trapped with his parents instead of playing golf and mountain biking at the weekend.

"I’ve seen other countries clapping for essential workers and I thought wouldn’t it be nice if the community could sing to my boy."

People stood outside their houses in Arthurs Point or biked to within a safe distance of the Brabant home and sang a rousing version of "Happy Birthday".

Louis could hear the commotion but was at first unsure what was happening.

"He was looking around and then he realised it was for him.

He was in a bit of shock, I think he was quite taken aback really."