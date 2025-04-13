New Queenstown realtor out to make waves

Queenstown Lakes Realty director Tom Macaulay. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

An experienced Queenstown salesperson promising top-notch value and service this week launched a new locally-owned real estate agency.

Tom Macaulay has established Queenstown Lakes Realty after finding the name was no longer registered.

He’s lived locally since 2005, taking a six-year break in Dunedin with his and his wife Kristie’s children before returning in December.

He joined the real estate industry there and retains shares in NZ Property Solutions for investment property work.

Macaulay says the big franchises do a great job, but agents surrender half their commissions to their head office and also have to follow franchise rules.

"I can just save vendors a ton of money at the front end."

He can also provide, subject to terms and conditions, free marketing, while also backing his "fierce" negotiating skills.

"No one’s first offer’s their best — we can negotiate an extra 50, 80, 100 grand."

His office is also "people’s living rooms", so he doesn’t have commercial rent to pay.

Via queenstownlakesrealty.co.nz, Macaulay says people will be able to get their property valued "in seconds and with a list of comparable properties".

Clients will also be able to track their property’s marketing campaign through his exclusive ‘My Property Hub’ — "you’re in control like never before".

Macaulay says the real estate industry’s changed.

"The ’80s and ’90s were these small family-owned companies, ’90s and 2000s was the huge shift to the big franchises, and real estate’s now completely shifting back to a more personalised model."