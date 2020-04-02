'Not acceptable': Council scolds bridge jumpers

A group of people at the Albert Town bridge today. Photo: QLDC

A large group of people were spotted jumping off Albert Town Bridge today, despite the Level 4 lockdown being in place, and have garnered the disapproval of the local council.

Queenstown Lakes District Council posted a photo of the group, showing one male and one female leaning over the side of the bridge ready to jump into the river below, on its Facebook page.

“Do we really need to say that this type of activity is not acceptable at a time of national lockdown?

“Please don’t do it, for the good of the community, and out of respect for our medical professionals and emergency services.”

At least ten people look to have been involved, wearing swimming costumes, and not observing social distancing rules.

The country is currently in lockdown on Alert Level 4 because of Covid-19. People are asked only to leave their homes for essential reasons and exercise.

The council said police were notified. The Otago Daily Times has contacted police for comment.

More information to come.

