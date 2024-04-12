Old-school boats jet off

Meteor III, believed to be NZ’s first hydrofoil, will be on display in Lake Whakatipu on Saturday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Classic boat lovers are in for a treat in Queenstown this Saturday.

The second annual Southern Lakes Classic and Historic Boat Show’s setting up at Kelvin Grove from 11am.

Once again organised by Greg Doran, and supported by the Wakatipu Community Maritime Preservation Society, about 40 historic and classic boats are expected to be on display.

Maritime Preservation Society committee member Jeff Williams says it gives nautical enthusiasts a chance to catch up and get up close and personal with some of New Zealand’s maritime heritage.

Among those going on display will be Meteor III, one of the earlier tourist boats to ever operate on Lake Whakatipu, having been brought to Queenstown from England by Frank Haworth in 1966.

Williams says his society subsequently purchased what’s believed to be NZ’s first hydrofoil to ensure it didn’t leave the district.

"It’s great to get it out of retirement from time to time."

Winner of last year’s ‘best wooden boat’, a 1930s Classic Craft Hacker replica’s also making a return to the Queenstown display.

Anyone’s welcome to enter their own classic boats — including yachts — any time before 11am on the day, or pop along for a nosey.

— Olivia Judd