One flown to hospital after crash near Arrowtown

One person has been flown to hospital after a car crashed into a stream near Arrowtown.

The crash happened just after 1pm in Crown Range Rd, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

Police said "initial reports were that it was a river but the job was later updated to say it was a small, slow-flowing stream."

A patient with moderate injuries was flown to Dunedin Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed.