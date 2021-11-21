Sunday, 21 November 2021

One flown to hospital after crash near Arrowtown

    By Grant Miller
    One person has been flown to hospital after a car crashed into a stream near Arrowtown.

    The crash happened just after 1pm in Crown Range Rd, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

    Police said "initial reports were that it was a river but the job was later updated to say it was a small, slow-flowing stream."

    A patient with moderate injuries was flown to Dunedin Hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed. 

     

