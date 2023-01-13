Friday, 13 January 2023

One missing in Lake Wakatipu

    By Oscar Francis
    A rescue helicopter at the scene in Glenorchy. Photo: Rhyva Van Onselem
    A man is missing in Lake Wakatipu after going into the water at Glenorchy to assist someone in trouble.

    A search is underway involving boats and two helicopters are conducting aerial sweeps.

    "Emergency services were alerted about 3pm that someone had entered the water to assist another person, and had then failed to exit the water themselves," police said in a statement.

    A rescue helicopter and boats at the scene in Glenorchy. Photo: Rhyva Van Onselem
    A number of vessels are conducting searches on the water while two helicopters conduct aerial sweeps.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it sent one ambulance, one first response unit and one helicopter to the scene.

    "We have assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Lakes District hospital in a minor condition by road," the spokeswoman said.

    An Otago Daily Times reporter on the scene said there were six boats on the water which appeared to be undertaking a search.

    A helicopter was on a sandbank near the wharf.

    A police car and an ambulance were also at the scene.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

