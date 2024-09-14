Over 25 writers to attend festival

Queenstown Writers Festival chairwoman Tanya Surrey. Photo: supplied

It will be all talk and drama at this year’s Queenstown Writers Festival.

Author conversations, workshops, a book launch, theatre and a media panel will be the focus of the festival, with more than 25 acclaimed New Zealand writers attending.

The event is being hosted at Te Atamira in Queenstown again, but some events are also being held in local libraries and in Wānaka.

Festival chairwoman Tanya Surrey said in a statement, the October 31-November 3 event had a wide-ranging programme.

"The festival team is thrilled to be bringing the magic of storytelling to the Queenstown Lakes with some of the best writers in Aotearoa New Zealand joining us."

The curation of this year’s festival had been a labour of love with the volunteer trustees spending many hours deliberating over the programme, she said.

"The breadth of literary talent across the motu is exceptional."

She said it had been "a pleasure to collaborate with other arts groups" to provide this year’s programme.

The guest list is led by a selection of non-fiction writers who have written some of New Zealand’s best-selling books of 2024, including journalist Steve Braunias and television personality Jude Dobson, who wrote the story of World War 2 spy Pippa Latour.

Journalist Paddy Gower will also appear following the publication of his first book in late September.

Dr Emma Wehipeihana (nee Espiner) will discuss her memoir with Otago University’s Dr Jacinta Ruru, Craig Hoyle will share his story of growing up gay in an Exclusive Brethren family in Invercargill and Olive Jones’ tale of establishing and maintaining one of New Zealand’s most long-lasting communes will feature.

An acclaimed mix of fiction writers includes children’s author Gavin Bishop, one of New Zealand’s most challenging and fun writers Pip Adam, bestseller Rachael King and one of this year’s newest literary sensations, Saraid de Silva.

In a Queenstown Writers Festival first, there will also be a panel discussion on the future of New Zealand’s media. Panellists are investigative journalist Paddy Gower, Sunday Star Times chief news director Craig Hoyle, and Crux managing editor Peter Newport, chaired by Queenstown-based Stuff reporter Debbie Jamieson.