Parkrun milestone for Queenstown

The Queenstown Parkrun turns 250 this weekend, and to celebrate organisers are throwing a party with costumes and even cake.

For the uninitiated, the run is a free, weekly timed 5km event around the Queenstown gardens.

The runs have become an international craze, and QT organiser Chris Seymour is excited to reach the 250 milestone.

He set it up in 2018 after moving here from Sydney - a city where park running is part of the culture.

“There’s a big thing called Parkrun tourism”, he explained.

“People travel from all over the world and plan their holidays around where they’re going to be on a Saturday so they can do it.”

Every Saturday, more than 100 people line up for the Queenstown Parkrun including many visiting tourists. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ Facebook: Queenstown Parkrun

Chris’s partner Jamie laughs that they are just the same, but the couple proudly believe the Queenstown setting makes it one of the most beautiful park runs in the world.

They’re asking runners to dress in green for the 250th anniversary and are hoping to see some crazy costumes.

Jamie says there’ll be music and maybe some cake and other treats afterwards.

The day will be extra special for Queenstown runner Wendy Hawkes, who’ll be clocking up her 150th circuit in the gardens - the most of any local runner.

In all, she has completed 250 parkruns across various locations.

- By Leanne Malcolm