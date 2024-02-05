Party in the park to celebrate Waitangi Day

Barbara Becerra, and her daughter Anissa, from San Antonio, Texas, get into the spirit of Te Ra o Waitangi (Waitangi Day) in Queenstown last year. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Mana Tahuna are once again taking over part of Te Kararo Queenstown Gardens next Tuesday afternoon to mark Te Ra o Waitangi (Waitangi Day).

The charitable trust’s tumu whakarae (chief executive) Mike Rewi (Kai Tahu, Kati Mamoe, Ngati Kahungunu) says their team’s excited to celebrate Aotearoa New Zealand’s national day with Tahuna whanau for the second year.

A mihi whakatau will kick things off at noon, with plenty of entertainment planned throughout the day.

Rewi says this year’s musical line-up comprises a collective led by Ned Wepiha (Ngapuhi), Mana Tahuna’s kaiarahi tikanga Maori (cultural adviser), duo Ho & Ha, from Invercargill, local Peti Seiuli and a kapa haka group.

There’s also "a whole bunch of entertainment for tamariki, including face-painting and games, while kai this year’s being provided by Te Puna Ako o Tahuna (Tahuna Early Learning Centre) and Queenstown Basketball Club.

Rewi estimates about 3500 people stopped by the Gardens for last year’s event, and he’s hoping to see similar numbers this year — weather dependent.

"The forecast isn’t looking great, if I’m honest. It’s [organised] in partnership with QLDC, so they’re providing gazebos and all that stuff, just in case it goes haywire.

The free event runs till 6pm.