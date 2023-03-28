Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Updated 7.20 pm

Person dies in Queenstown workplace incident

    By Oscar Francis
    A makeshift cordon set up near the site of the accident. Photo: Melissa Ready
    A person has died in a workplace incident at Jacks Point, Queenstown today. 

    A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred in Homestead Bay Rd, Jacks Point.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 2.17pm and sent a helicopter, an ambulance and a manager.

    "We were not required for transportation," the spokeswoman said.

    The serious crash unit and WorkSafe had been notified, the police spokeswoman said.

    An ambulance and a police ute were visible at the scene.

    A plainclothes police officer could be seen leaving the scene at about 3.40pm. 

    A Fire and Emergency spokesman referred all comment to police.

    A WorkSafe spokesman said they were making initial enquiries.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz
     

     

