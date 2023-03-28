Person dies in Queenstown workplace incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has died in a workplace incident at Jacks Point, Queenstown today.
A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred in Homestead Bay Rd, Jacks Point.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident at 2.17pm and sent a helicopter, an ambulance and a manager.
"We were not required for transportation," the spokeswoman said.
The serious crash unit and WorkSafe had been notified, the police spokeswoman said.
An ambulance and a police ute were visible at the scene.
A plainclothes police officer could be seen leaving the scene at about 3.40pm.
A Fire and Emergency spokesman referred all comment to police.
A WorkSafe spokesman said they were making initial enquiries.