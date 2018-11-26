Pooches tackle tricky obstacles

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Melissa Read encourages her dog, Sass, to tackle an obstacle during the Queenstown Dog Agility Club’s Club Ribbon Trial at the Lakes Hayes A & P Showgrounds yesterday.
A blustery Queenstown day didn’t deter dog owners from putting their pooches through their paces.
Club president Flip Collins said the "relaxed competition" gave owners and their pups a chance to test themselves before attempting a championship competition.
There were 156 entries at yesterday’s event, which Ms Collins said was "very good".
- Daisy Hudson