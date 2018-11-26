Monday, 26 November 2018

Pooches tackle tricky obstacles

    Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Photo: Daisy Hudson
    Melissa Read encourages her dog, Sass,  to tackle an obstacle during the Queenstown Dog Agility Club’s Club Ribbon Trial at the Lakes Hayes A & P Showgrounds yesterday.

    A blustery Queenstown day didn’t deter dog owners from putting their pooches through their paces.

    Club president Flip Collins said the "relaxed competition" gave owners and their pups a chance to test themselves before attempting a championship competition.

    There were 156 entries at yesterday’s event, which Ms Collins said was "very good".

    - Daisy Hudson

