Pooches tackle tricky obstacles

Photo: Daisy Hudson

Melissa Read encourages her dog, Sass, to tackle an obstacle during the Queenstown Dog Agility Club’s Club Ribbon Trial at the Lakes Hayes A & P Showgrounds yesterday.

A blustery Queenstown day didn’t deter dog owners from putting their pooches through their paces.

Club president Flip Collins said the "relaxed competition" gave owners and their pups a chance to test themselves before attempting a championship competition.

There were 156 entries at yesterday’s event, which Ms Collins said was "very good".

- Daisy Hudson