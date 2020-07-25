QLDC backs plan review method after costs ordered

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has defended its method of reviewing its district plan.

While considering an appeal by Wanaka company Tussock Rise, Environment Court Judge Jon Jackson described the council’s method as "contradictory and confused".

Council spokesman Jack Barlow said the council acknowledged the "staged approach" could be complex to follow but the council had worked hard to make sure the process was "efficient and straightforward".

"The public should be confident with how the plan review is going."

Judge Jackson made his comments while ordering the council to pay $5250 costs to Tussock Rise.

Mr Barlow said the council had "taken the judge’s comments on board".

"However, we think this case does not represent or reflect the way the court views the plan review overall.

"Numerous other appeals to decisions on the plan review have been dealt with by the court and resolved through decisions and mediated settlements without the process of the review being raised as a problem."

