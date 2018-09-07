QLDC chief exec gets pay rise

Queenstown Lakes District Council chief executive Mike Theelen. Photo: Paul Taylor

Queenstown's council boss is getting a pay bump.

Queenstown Lakes District Council councillors yesterday voted to give chief executive Mike Theelen a 3.6 % pay rise, taking his annual salary to $348,000.

In a statement, mayor Jim Boult said the salary reflected "continued strong performance by Mr Theelen in developing a council team that's ready to deliver on the ambitious challenge of the 2018-2028 Ten Year Plan''.

"To be a council that can meet the needs of our district's diverse communities we need a chief executive that lives and breathes the 'Can Do Council' values. Mike is building a culture that is strategic in its vision and creative in developing and delivering solutions to our unique challenges.

Overseeing council activities is an "incredibly demanding role'', Mr Boult said.

"It's not all about increased traffic and growth issues; Mike's management team is also focused on delivering excellent services and outstanding community facilities such as parks, reserves and sports and libraries that reflect a passion for the place we call home.

"This is very much reflective of Mike's leadership.''

The approved increase was within the council's approved remuneration review guidelines.

Mr Theelen took on the top job in February 2016.