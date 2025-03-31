QLDC's attempt to strip whistleblower of roles 'just bizarre'

Niki Gladding. File photo

A councillor who leaked the Queenstown Lakes District Council's plan to pump treated sewage into the Shotover River claims the council is again failing to follow due process in its move to strip her of responsibilities.

Niki Gladding revealed last week that the council was planning to invoke emergency powers to pump 12,000 cubic metres of treated sewage into the Shotover River per day.

That started today, despite outrage from some in the community.

The council will hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow, called by Mayor Glyn Lewers.

A public report, prepared for Tuesday's meeting, recommended stripping Gladding of her membership of the audit, finance and risk, and infrastructure committees as well as her role as deputy chairperson of the infrastructure committee.

Gladding said the council was again not following proper process.

Normally, when there was an allegation of a code of conduct breach, an independent investigator would be assigned, she said.

"They would speak to you, and look at the code of conduct and where you breached, whether you breached, and the context you breached in, and make recommendations. And the policy says it is really important that it is an independent process, and it is seen to be independent and not political. So, this is just bizarre."

She would not fight the council's decision on Tuesday, Gladding said.

A council spokesperson said assigning an independent investigator would normally be the standard process, and was still a pathway open to the councillors.

"However, as detailed in the report (available on the QLDC website), given there have been two previous instances of breaches of the code regarding confidentiality for this Councillor, the cost, time and resources of undertaking such a process, and the clear and intentional breach this time (Councillor Gladding advised Councillors and the CE that she was going to do it), the report recommends the Council exercises its powers."

Onsite testing of treated wastewater had always been conducted daily and would continue, the council said.