Fire crews have been called out to a quad bike accident near Queenstown this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Frankton and Arrowtown had headed to the Tucker Beach Rd area after being alerted around 5.10pm.

He said the accident was thought to have occurred on a four-wheel-drive track, but had no other details.

A rescue helicopter with winch capabilities had been called to assist.

There was no word on the extent of any injuries.