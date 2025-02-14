Queenstown cops put brakes on rowdy supercar

Photo: Mountain Scene

A $380k supercar which has been a common sight - and sound - around Queenstown streets in recent weeks, has been impounded.

The Lamborghini Huracan was impounded for 28 days after its driver was stopped by a cop in Shotover St, below the Crowne Plaza.

A police spokesperson says the 26-year-old driver, whose face we have blurred out, was charged with operating a vehicle in a race, or unnecessary exhibition of speed or acceleration.

The driver was summonsed to appear in Queenstown’s court on February 28.

According to Trade Me, the median listing price for this sports car in the past 12 months was $380,322.