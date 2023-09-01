Queenstown Winter Pride marred by vandalism and abuse

Winter Pride New Zealand kicked off at Crowne Plaza with the hotel lighting up in rainbow colours last Friday. Photo: Crowne Plaza

An organised campaign of abuse, vandalism and bullying aimed at Queenstown’s Winter Pride week has been slammed by the town’s mayor.

Queenstown's mayor has decried the vandalism and grafitti that has appeared during Pride Week. Photo: QLDC

Glyn Lewers said this afternoon it was “saddening to see a small voice in our community that has chosen to try to undermine and derail these events and question council’s commitment to inclusion and representation.”

Mr Lewers said the week-long festival had been marred by organised vandalism, including spraypainted hate messages, and direct threats to council staff.

“However much these people feel they are well-intentioned, vandalism – particularly that which is organised, pre-meditated and carrying divisive sentiment – will not and cannot be tolerated.

“Neither will direct threats to our staff or the people freely giving of their time to enable these events.

“Whether it’s defacing or ripping down posters, trolling social media, hiding or stealing books that don’t align with your personal views, or spray-painting offensive statements on or around council facilities; these acts do not reflect the outlook shared by QLDC, myself or, I strongly believe, the vast majority of our community.”

The vandalism included a spray-painted claim that one of the council’s Rainbow Reading sessions was ‘Child Grooming’.

Mr Lewers described this as “bullying and bigotry masquerading as concern about the extreme sexualisation of children”.

Glyn Lewers

He said Winter Pride was an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and show support for members of the Rainbow community.

The week, which finishes on Sunday, had featured many “fantastic events” and activities.

"Whilst Pride Week often feels like a celebration these days, it’s important to remember that pride events began decades ago as a way for members of the Rainbow community to fight for equal rights and recognition.

"As a country we have come a very long way, but these recent events should be a reminder that we all have a role to play in ensuring all members of our community can feel included, represented, respected and safe."



