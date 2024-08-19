Racing to the finish line

Brendon Peat, of Queenstown, and his dog, Koda, rip down Coronet Peak on Saturday afternoon, on their way to winning the men’s category of the 50th Dog Derby.

Entrants in the men’s, women’s and children’s divisions took their K9s up the Meadows Express chair, before racing down the M1, while those in the country division — open to working farm dogs only — headed up the Coronet Express chair, heading down the mountain from Duncan’s Dance and Pro-Am, before sending their dogs back up and around a gate near the base building to finish.

PHOTO: NZSKI

Maki Ka Mayama, with Sola, won the women’s division, while Zoe Farmer, with Finn, won the children’s. Angela Elliott, with Strike, was first in the country section.

After the Dog Derby, humans and their pooches headed to Canyon Brewing, in Arthurs Point, for the annual Bark Off, during which dogs have to bark on command, or force their owners to do it for them.