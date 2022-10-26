Repeat drink-driver tried to evade police after being seen speeding

A recidivist drink-driver who attempted to evade police after being seen speeding in Queenstown has avoided prison.

Jamie Floyd Wilson (27), labourer, was driving in Frankton Rd about 2.45am on August 19 when police in an oncoming patrol car noticed him speeding.

The officers made a U-turn and followed Wilson after he turned into Livingstone Lane, finding him sitting in his vehicle with the engine running at the end of the cul-de-sac.

The defendant, who was unsteady on his feet, recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1009mcg, more than four times the legal limit.

Wilson, who admitted a charge of aggravated drink-driving, was sentenced in the Queenstown District Court yesterday on his fourth drink-driving conviction in the past 10 years.

The court heard he had finished working at a bar at 9pm, had drinks with a friend, then decided to drive home because he "did not feel intoxicated".

That explanation did not wash with Judge Russell Walker, nor did the defendant’s claim that drinking did not negatively affect his life.

"You’re a repeat drink-driver who gets on the road and puts other people at risk."

He was disappointed to learn Wilson had previously completed The Right Track programme for repeat driving offenders.

"People who complete that programme have a high success rate in not coming back to the court.

"You’re an exception to that general rule."

Counsel Megan Waller asked for a sentence of community detention that would allow the defendant to start a diving course in Dunedin in mid-February.

After taking into account Wilson’s guilty plea, Judge Walker converted a sentence of nine months’ prison to one of three and a-half months’ community detention, with a nightly curfew from 7pm to 6am, and nine months’ supervision.

Wilson is disqualified for 28 days, with alcohol interlock provisions.