Roam Central wine, food event set to be annual

A four-day celebration of Central Otago’s wine-growing industry will become an annual event.

Roam Central, which started last Thursday and finished yesterday throughout the Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago regions, was organised by the Central Otago Winegrowers Association.

Event manager Jo Brown, of Queenstown, said the collaborative group of winemakers and wineries from across the region also incorporated Destination Queenstown, Lake Wanaka Tourism and Tourism Central Otago.

They put their heads together to come up with a plan to celebrate the area’s wine and food industry, organised by growers and winemakers, rather than an event management company.

They received funding via the Government’s Regional Events Fund, part of the Covid relief package.

The inaugural Roam Central included wine-and-dine events at various restaurants across the region, where winemakers were available to explain the wine pairings and the history of the wines; a variety of pop-up events, which included special barrel tastings; and an "art meets wine" experience at Nockie’s Palette.

Roam Central event manager Jo Brown. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

The marquee event, which attracted about 1500 people, was a wine and food festival held at Gibbston’s Cargo Brewery on Saturday, attended by all 38 wineries.

Ticket holders enjoyed a variety of food trucks, games, a photo booth and plenty of live entertainment.

Nairobi Trio was missing from the entertainment line-up, however, as it could not get out of Auckland.

Roam Central finished yesterday with a series of five exclusive Roam the Vines brunch events, where ticket holders were treated to a special dining experience in the award-winning vineyards’ vines across the region.

Ms Brown said she was "delighted" to confirm Roam Central would become an annual event.

"We’re really excited, as an organisation, that we will be able to put this on every year and [it] will just grow and grow and grow.

"I think it’s really important ... Central Otago produces some of the most phenomenal wines.

"It’s an opportunity for us to help put ourselves on to the map even more, and showcase the produce that comes from our own back yard."

