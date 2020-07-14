Search teams continue to scour Lake Wakatipu

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police, search and rescue teams and the national police dive squad are yet to find any trace of the man. Yesterday’s search was called off at 5pm.
Yesterday afternoon, the police dive squad could be seen entering the lake at the mouth of the Buckler Burn Stream, a site less than 1km south of the township of Glenorchy.
A dozen emergency service officers were at the lake’s edge.
Police said family of the missing man were also present.
Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said the New Zealand man, who was not a local, was reported missing about 3.20pm on Sunday.