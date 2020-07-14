Search teams continue to scour Lake Wakatipu

Police, search and rescue teams and members of the national police dive squad search the Lake Wakatipu shoreline yesterday afternoon. PHOTO : HUGH COLLINS

The search for a fisherman who went missing on the shores of Lake Wakatipu on Sunday will continue this morning.

Police, search and rescue teams and the national police dive squad are yet to find any trace of the man. Yesterday’s search was called off at 5pm.

Yesterday afternoon, the police dive squad could be seen entering the lake at the mouth of the Buckler Burn Stream, a site less than 1km south of the township of Glenorchy.

A dozen emergency service officers were at the lake’s edge.

Police said family of the missing man were also present.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said the New Zealand man, who was not a local, was reported missing about 3.20pm on Sunday.

