Sentenced man claimed he was in Taliban

A man was told he needed to deal with his alcohol and drug abuse after telling a group of Queenstown holidaymakers he was in the Taliban and was going to kill them.

Solomon Cadan Leamy Feenstra (22), of Queenstown, appeared for sentencing yesterday.

He faced two charges of threatening behaviour, aggravated drink driving (713mcg), driving while disqualified, burglary, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and wilful damage.

The offences happened between November 20 and January 2, in Wellington and Queenstown.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said a group of people became concerned at Feenstra’s behaviour as he followed them through Queenstown on January 2.

He said he was in the Taliban and he was going to kill them.

They confronted him about 10 times for following them, but he persisted. The group felt intimidated, Judge Brandts-Giesen said.

They returned to Peppers Beacon Hotel where they were staying, where Feenstra smashed up pictures, stole wine and smashed a glass coffee table.

Lawyer Scott Williamson said Feenstra had a lot of issues, including Autism Spectrum Disorder and alcohol dependency.

It had only been in the last eight or nine months he had started to come before the court and it was unfortunate this time he had ended up in prison.

Probation officer Pauline Elder said there were concerns about Feenstra receiving a non-custodial sentence in the short term, as he had no money and no address to go to.

Mr Williamson said family members were reluctant to hand over cash in case he spent it on alcohol.

His mother, who appeared in court yesterday, said family had tried to have him at home but it was not suitable.

She agreed to pre-pay some accommodation for her son until he could receive a benefit.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said Feenstra’s history was one of alcohol abuse, and he was "still hard at it".

"Everything seems to stem from that and possibly drugs."

Feenstra was told that jail was inevitable, as it would get to a point where his particular needs would eventually be outweighed by the need to keep the public safe.

He sentenced Feenstra to 18 months’ supervision with judicial monitoring, disqualified him from driving for 13 months and ordered him to pay reparation of $2700.