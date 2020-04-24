Friday, 24 April 2020

Skifields hopeful of opening this winter

    By Guy Williams
    Skiers and snowboarders gather outside The Remarkables skifield base building yesterday. Photo: ODT files
    Some skifields in the Queenstown Lakes are likely to open this winter under Covid-19 Alert Level 2, their owners say.

    Speaking at an online public meeting hosted by the Queenstown Chamber of Commerce today, NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said it was "cautiously optimistic" of opening either or both Coronet Peak and The Remarkables for a "largely local market".

    It was confident of satisfying requirements for physical distancing and contact tracing under Level 2, and ensuring visitors and staff would "feel safe".

    Cardrona Alpine Resort and Treble Cone general manager Bridget Legnavsky said 36 staff would begin preparing both ski areas on Tuesday for opening under Level 2, "but whether we open one, two, or part of each is not entirely planned yet".

    It expected about 25% of normal business under Level 2, but if domestic travel was allowed under Level 1, that would "change everything", lifting revenue to an estimated 50% of normal and allowing it to open more facilities.

