Skydiver injured in accident near Queenstown

qnzonecrash3_040918.jpg A skydiver was taken to Lakes District Hospital this afternoon with moderate injuries after crashing on the NZONE landing site. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

A man is being taken to Lakes District Hospital with moderate injuries following a skydiving incident near Queenstown.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were notified about a "parachute accident'' about 3.25pm.

Police said the 29-year-old man was injured after crashing while attempting a parachute jump on the NZONE premises at Frankton.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said an ambulance was at the scene and there was a male patient.

He suffered moderate injuries and was being taken to Lakes District Hospital at Frankton, he said.

NZONE Skydive confirmed an incident had occurred with one if its jumpers today.

"There has been an incident, emergency services have been advised," a spokesman said.

"The appropriate response is in place to deal with the situation."

He could not give specific information but said further comment would be made by the company when appropriate.

The Civil Aviation Authority of New Zealand were investigating.

- additional reporting by NZME.