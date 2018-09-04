Paraglider seriously injured near Cardrona

A paraglider has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after crashing near Cardrona Alpine Resort.

A police spokesman said officers attended the crash after a personal locater beacon was set-off.

A St John spokesman said it was notified at 12.20pm.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Dunedin with serious injuries, he said.

The location of the incident was 4km up the skifield road at Cardrona.