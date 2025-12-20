Golf club gets board backing for new facility

The Wānaka Golf Club has plans to replace its ageing clubhouse. IMAGES: SUPPLIED/ODT GRAPHIC

A Wānaka golf club is taking the first swing at improving its historic clubhouse after a 38-year need for upgraded premises.

The Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board this week recommended the Queenstown Lakes District Council grant minister’s approval to the Wānaka Golf Club for a new clubhouse building.

Club general manager Kim Badger said they were in need of a new clubhouse to accommodate the growing number of members.

"The Wanaka Golf Club is averaging one new member a day and that number is to keep continuing.

"The current clubhouse has had four renovations in the past, continuing to renovate is looking like less of an option, the building has structural issues and a new build would be more appropriate."

Ms Badger said she believed the build would cost around $10 million to complete.

Funds would need to be generated, and construction would begin in three to five years if approved.

Ms Badger said the improved facilities would aid in continuing to generate interest in the sport and the club.

Building in a new location would allow the club to continue operating without disruption and give members a new, improved view of the course.

The proposed new facility would be close to the driving range, sitting between the first tee and starting hole.

"So people using the clubroom can be spectators and interact more with the game of golf," she said.

The original building was constructed in 1927, part of which still remained in the existing structure.

The council report, presented to the community board, stated the club almost had 1500 members and the facilities restricted its ability to function at full potential.

"The age and ad hoc nature of the development of the clubhouse building is causing ongoing issues with functionality and maintenance.

"Since 1987 the club has identified the need for upgraded premises," it said

The proposal included new changing rooms, storage, a two-bay indoor golf simulator, meeting rooms, pro shop, kitchen, lounge, bar and eight covered driving range bays.

evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz