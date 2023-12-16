Slew of OSTA nods for locals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Remarkable Theatre Company and Showbiz Queenstown have netted eight nominations each for Blackadder II — The Golden Age and Little Shop of Horrors, respectively.
Little Shop, staged at the Queenstown Memorial Centre in May, has been nominated for ‘Best Overall Production’, while its director, Tiffany Bindon, is up for ‘Best Direction’ and Pol Nicholson has been nominated for ‘ Best Musical Direction’.
Andrew Bell (Seymour) is in the mix for ‘Best Leading Male in a Musical’; Mitchell Walsh (Orin Scrivello aka ‘the dentist’) has been nominated for ‘ Best Supporting Male in a Musical’, while Don’t Feed the Plants is up for ‘Best Ensemble Number’.
Both Little Shop and Blackadder II have been nominated for ‘ Best Set’ and ‘Best Properties’. Blackadder II is also up for ‘ Best Makeup & Hair’ and ‘Best Wardrobe’.
Nicky Busst (Queen Elizabeth I) has been nominated for ‘Best Leading Female in a Play’ and Ali Board (Lady Whiteadder) is up for ‘Best Supporting Female in a Play’.
And when it comes to ‘Best Leading Male in a Play’, it’s a Blackadder whitewash.
The awards will be announced on February 10.