Slew of OSTA nods for locals

Both Nicky Busst (Queen Elizabeth I) and Marty Newell (Blackadder) have received award nominations for their performances in Remarkable Theatre Company’s Blackadder II — The Golden Age. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstown thespians are up for a host of awards at next year’s Otago Southland Theatre Awards.

Remarkable Theatre Company and Showbiz Queenstown have netted eight nominations each for Blackadder II — The Golden Age and Little Shop of Horrors, respectively.

Little Shop, staged at the Queenstown Memorial Centre in May, has been nominated for ‘Best Overall Production’, while its director, Tiffany Bindon, is up for ‘Best Direction’ and Pol Nicholson has been nominated for ‘ Best Musical Direction’.

Andrew Bell (Seymour) is in the mix for ‘Best Leading Male in a Musical’; Mitchell Walsh (Orin Scrivello aka ‘the dentist’) has been nominated for ‘ Best Supporting Male in a Musical’, while Don’t Feed the Plants is up for ‘Best Ensemble Number’.

Both Little Shop and Blackadder II have been nominated for ‘ Best Set’ and ‘Best Properties’. Blackadder II is also up for ‘ Best Makeup & Hair’ and ‘Best Wardrobe’.

Nicky Busst (Queen Elizabeth I) has been nominated for ‘Best Leading Female in a Play’ and Ali Board (Lady Whiteadder) is up for ‘Best Supporting Female in a Play’.

And when it comes to ‘Best Leading Male in a Play’, it’s a Blackadder whitewash.

Showbiz Queenstown’s 2023 season of Little Shop of Horrors has netted eight award nods.

Remarkable Theatre’s Justin Abbiss (Lord Percy), Danny Dunkinfield (Baldrick) and Marty Newell (Blackadder) are in the mix — as are Caleb Bell (Prince George) and Craig Waddell (Baldrick) for their performances in Repertory Invercargill’s Blackadder.

The awards will be announced on February 10.