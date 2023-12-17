Speed-writing impresses judges

Award winning writer Steve Braunias will judge the inaugural Queenstown Writers Festival 48-Hour Short Story Competition open category. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Queenstowner Jane Coombs has taken the top prize in the Queenstown Writers Festival’s recent 48-hour writing competition.

Judge Steve Braunias says Coombs’ story, Elsie’s Dream, about an 85-year-old widow who likes to sleep outside on the veranda, was an example of great writing, separated from the rest by its depth of feeling.

Along with winning $500, her story — under the ‘Competitions’ tab at qtwritersfestival.nz — will also be published in the summer edition of 1964.

However, Braunias described runner-up Bushbash as an "expert piece of storytelling" by Trevor Lloyd, a rural hospital doctor who lives near Bannockburn.

"There were times when I was reading it that I wondered if the author was that grand master of short fiction, Owen Marshall," Braunias says.

"It’s that good, that compelling.

"Someone should film this story: it’s made for the screen.”

Rangatahi category judge Michael Bennett awarded first place to Southland Boys’ High School’s Oshadha Perera’s story Three Stars, describing it as "beautiful writing" demonstrating "absolutely terrific writing instincts" with some "stunning" moments.

Meantime, tamariki category judge Jane Bloomfield declared all 67 entrants as winners, awarding the $100 prize money to Halfmoon Bay School student Sayla Ware, for The Desk, commenting in 403 words "we learn a whole life".

"The prose is rich, poetic and imaginative, with keen observations of every tiny detail."