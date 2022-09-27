Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Spirit of the Wakatipu Awards, Queenstown Events Centre, Saturday 24 Sept

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown
    Juliana and Peter Fullerton-Smith, both of Queenstown.
    Juliana and Peter Fullerton-Smith, both of Queenstown.
    Olivia Egerton and Simon Green, both of Queenstown, and Mandy Kennedy, of Christchurch.
    Olivia Egerton and Simon Green, both of Queenstown, and Mandy Kennedy, of Christchurch.
    Joel Palmer and Vanessa van Uden, both of Queenstown.
    Joel Palmer and Vanessa van Uden, both of Queenstown.
    From left: Caitlin Laurenson, Aaron Dykes and Maria Rapata, all of Queenstown.
    From left: Caitlin Laurenson, Aaron Dykes and Maria Rapata, all of Queenstown.
    Alastair Porter (left) and Glen Sowry, both of Queenstown.
    Alastair Porter (left) and Glen Sowry, both of Queenstown.

    PHOTOS: TRACEY ROXBURGH

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter