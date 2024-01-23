Summer ice hockey snowballs

A grade ice hockey teams will be battling to lift this beer keg-turned-trophy at the Queenstown Ice Arena next week. PHOTO: ROB CRAWFORD JR

Though held during the height of summer, an off-season Queenstown ice hockey tournament continues growing exponentially.

The fifth edition of the Queenstown Cup, from next Wednesday till Sunday, will see about 300 players — split between 19 teams — duke it out for A and B grade titles.

There were just six teams, all local, at the first tourney in 2019, but over successive summers it’s kept growing.

This year, seven teams, including two from Auckland, are coming from out of town.

Colin McIntosh. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The two grades were introduced last year to avoid mismatches — in the B grade next week, there’ll be two adult beginner teams, for example.

Squads are also restricted to four New Zealand Ice Hockey League (NZIHL) players, again to even up the competition.

Top female players feature in several teams, too.

Organiser, local SkyCity Stampede stalwart Colin McIntosh (above, right), says "for some of the kids, and even some of the adults, it’s going to be the most competitive hockey they play".

"And any time you can have a 13-, 14-, 15-year-old player playing with some of the best all-time players in the NZIHL, it’s bound to improve their game."

Games will comprise three 15-minute periods.

The ‘QC’ trophy, which the A grade teams play for, is a refurbished beer keg capped by an old Koru Club food bowl.

Last year, McIntosh’s team, Team Enigma, beat another local team, Men’s League Sweaters, in a thrilling final. An Auckland team, Travelling Goons, took out B grade.

The 48 tournament games run from 6pm next Wednesday at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

Sessions then run from 9.30am till 10.30pm on Thursday, 7am-10.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and 7am-4pm on Sunday.

Entry’s free, while the cafe and outdoor garden bar will operate while play’s going on.