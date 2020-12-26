Three agencies combine in festive celebration for first time

Neil Jackson carves the ham at yesterday’s Queenstown community Christmas lunch at the Wakatipu Presbyterian Church, alongside his wife, Hilary. PHOTOS: TRACEY ROXBURGH

The red carpet was literally rolled out in Queenstown yesterday afternoon to welcome guests to a special Christmas lunch.

St Peter’s Church, Happiness House and the Salvation Army organised the festive feast, the first interagency Christmas lunch of its kind in Wakatipu, aiming to help people feel less isolated.

Wakatipu Presbyterian Church minister Ian Guy said he, Salvation Army Queenstown community ministries director Andrew Wilson and Happiness House manager Robyn Francis first came up with the idea for a community lunch about four months ago.

"We [the church] always do Pasta Cafe in the winter and, in some ways, it’s sprung out of that."

"Through different social agencies in town we tried to make a plan to invite people who were most socially isolated ... it’s a big issue right now."

Invited guests at Queenstown’s community Christmas lunch yesterday were (from left) Cristiano Fontoura, of Mexico, Daniela Mercado, of Brazil, and Franco Nobell, of Argentina.

Kiwi Harvest had been integral in sourcing food for the lunch, while Hilton Hotel also donated vegetables and New World dressed the hams.

The church had been decorated by Mike and Raewyn Stockham, who ensured there was a red carpet welcome for diners.

"There are one or two here going through very tough times," Mr Guy said.

"They’re VIPs today — that’s what we want them to feel."

One VIP was Franco Nobell, of Argentina, who had been in the resort two and a-half years.

The former Language Schools of New Zealand marketing manager lost his job six months ago when the school closed due to a lack of international students.

Mr Nobell said it had been a difficult year, with many highs and lows and he was missing his family.

While he was still struggling to find employment, he did not want to be a "burden on society, but part of the solution", so had spent the past six months volunteering for Red Cross helping migrants, in particular.

"It was a way to help myself, as well.

"I was feeling really useful supporting migrants.

"The last six months were amazing ... I feel engaged in the community and I want to stay here."

Of yesterday’s lunch, Mr Nobell said it was "beautiful".

"I’m happy — the community needs things like this after Covid. I believe this is what we need do to more and more of."

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz