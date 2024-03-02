Tournament fundraiser

A ‘Closest to the Pin’ charity fundraiser this weekend is raising money for the Wakatipu Community Foundation.

Craigs Investment Partners is running the competition this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, on the 14th hole on the Remarkables course at Millbrook Resort.

Those keen for a shot at $5000 prize money each day get two shots in return for a donation.

The person who records the closest shot to the pin — about 125m from the tee — takes home the cash each day.