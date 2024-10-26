Trees going to make way for carparks

Queenstown mayor Glyn Lewers. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers leapt to the defence of Queenstown’s business community on Thursday, stating he would not "put a tree in front of someone’s livelihood".

His comment came during a lengthy discussion at a full council meeting, held at the Arrowtown Community Centre, about a temporary carpark at a now-vacant Stanley St site.

Formerly home to the Queenstown Art Centre and Queenstown Playcentre, the site has been contemplated as a carpark since at least October 2021.

Two options were presented to councillors this week for a carpark on the site; the preferred option would result in 73 additional carparks being created, but would require the removal of 17 trees.

In a report to the council, property director Roger Davidson said any trees removed would be replaced with two others in accordance with the council’s own policy.

However, Cr Gavin Bartlett said at every discussion to date about the proposed carpark, there had been a desire to retain as many trees as possible.

"I’m uncomfortable with removing a whole lot of trees, which have got a value, for 12 carparks."

He also questioned why the council was contemplating sealing the park, when across the road was the former 120-space Ballarat St carpark, which was unsealed, and had performed successfully for many years.

It had been taken over by the Alliance, which was using it as a construction lay-down area for the stage 1 arterial road and it might be another year before it was returned to the council, Cr Bartlett said.

"If we’re so concerned about parking, why aren’t we getting that carpark back?"

Cr Melissa White said she was also in favour of reducing the number of parks by 12 to save the trees, given the other Ballarat St carpark would "come on line next year", while Cr Niki Gladding said, per the council’s tree policy, removal of trees for public works should only occur when all available alternatives had been explored and were not viable.

"Option 2 [fewer carparks] is viable."

Cr Matt Wong, a CBD business owner, said the business community had been asking for car-parking for years, which it had not received.

Instead, business owners had been on the receiving end of Covid, the removal of carparks, parking charge increases, increased parking enforcement, street upgrade disruptions, targeted rates outdoor dining fee increases and a sluggish economy.

"They’ve had it really bad.

"It’s been a tough four years ... and this council hasn’t really helped them that much.

"All they’re asking for is some decent car-parking."

The additional revenue from the 12 parks would be up to $100,000 per annum, which he hoped could be filtered back into the CBD economy in some way.

Mr Lewers said CBD businesses were struggling and needed "every extra bit of help" they could get.

"Am I going to put a tree in front of somebody’s livelihood?

"No."

He believed additional parks were vital to revitalise the CBD and encourage local residents back into the town centre.

"I get the impression from some of you that you have taken the Queenstown CBD for granted and just said, ‘it will do what it always has and perform for us’.

"It won’t.

"We actually have to show it some love ... It is the jewel of Queenstown Lakes district — it is the economic driver of this district — and we have to provide and help it."

Cr Gladding said she struggled with some of the discussion, which put the economy before climate change and environmental concerns, and was "really disappointed" with the business community.

"There are so many carparks that are not being used in that town.

"I’m going to put it to you that it’s not just the lack of carparks that is not bringing locals into the CBD, it’s the offerings in there ... They can get what they need elsewhere."

Ultimately, councillors voted to maximise the number of parks on the site, which will result in the removal of the trees — Crs Gladding, White and Bartlett voted against that aspect of the recommendation.

Prior to the vote, Cr Wong issued a challenge to the CBD business community to fund the replacement of an additional 10 trees for every one removed.

