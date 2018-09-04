Trip 'dream come true' for patient

Jayden King, Sonya King and Zediah Kingcheck out the Below Zero Ice Bar in Queenstown. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A lifetime dream to visit Queenstown has come true for a Christchurch woman battling cancer.

Sonya King arrived in the resort recently with sons Jayden (13) and Zediah (4).

Over the next four days, the trio enjoyed everything from sightseeing and sampling Queenstown cuisine to hair-raising adventures and jet boat rides.

She called the trip ``a dream come true''.

``I've always wanted to go - I've never been.''

The trip was the result of a call to charity Race4Life, which grants ``wishes'' to palliative care patients.

Ms King was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, later undergoing a mastectomy. She discovered in 2015 the cancer had returned, this time in her spine.

Ms King, a Christian, said while the word ``terminal'' has been mentioned, she had faith that her ``time will be up when it's due to be up''.

``Attitude has a lot to do with it.''

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times as she prepared to fly home, Ms King said the trip was ``awesome''.

Her highlight was relaxing in the Onsen hot pools, while the boys were big fans of Thrill Zone.

Race4Life general manager Viv James was in Queenstown on Friday to visit businesses that support the charity.

She said the level of support the charity receives from Queenstown is huge, with more than 20 businesses helping out on a regular basis.

The charity is also looking to expand its activities into the South.

Mrs James confirmed an event similar to the Race4Life Track Day, which is held at Hampton Downs Raceway in Waikato, would be held in Invercargill next year.

Details are still being worked out, but Mrs James said it would be held at Teretonga Park.

``We can't wait to be there.''

It follows news that Race4Life has been selected as the chosen charity by the Targa Rally for the next five years.

- Daisy Hudson