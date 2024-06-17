Two injured after strong turbulence on Queenstown flight

FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A passenger and crew member were injured during turbulence on a flight from Wellington to Queenstown yesterday afternoon.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the two were injured while on NZ607 from the capital to the resort.

Local media outlet Crux reported that a passenger was burned by hot coffee, and a crew member was injured after hitting the aircraft roof during the turbulence.

One passenger on the flight told Crux that flight attendants were serving refreshments and coffee was accidentally poured over a female passenger.

“She received burns and a paramedic attended to her,” she told Crux.

“She had some blistering.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed two moderately injured patients were taken to Queenstown's Lakes District Hospital.

Morgan said safety and wellbeing of customers and crew was their number one priority, "and our crew are trained to respond to these situations".

"Our operating procedures outline our onboard response to different levels of turbulence, including detailing when passengers and crew are required to take their seats during the flight.

"From time to time, clear-air turbulence can occur where rough air is not visible to the flight crew."

The airline was always reviewing operating procedures in line with both regulation and international best practice to ensure the safety of customers and crew was prioritised, he said.