Thursday, 18 November 2021

Two taken to hospital after gas leak at Queenstown hotel

    Two people were taken to hospital after exposure to poisonous gas at a luxury Queenstown hotel this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they responded to reports of a gas leak at Kamana Lakehouse, in the suburb of Fernhill, at 8.50am.

    The incident involved a build-up of carbon monoxide.

    St John paramedics attended to three patients, two of whom were taken to Lakes District Hospital, the Fenz spokesman said.

