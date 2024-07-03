Umbrella mistaken for firearm at Queenstown Gardens

Armed police could be seen outside the garden entrance. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

A lockdown at Queenstown Gardens didn't last long this afternoon after an umbrella was mistaken for a gun.

Armed police could be seen searching the area after reports of a man seen carrying a firearm.

A reporter at the scene said police were turning people away from garden entrance on Park St.

However, police were stood down after about 15 minutes when the "weapon" was discovered to be an umbrella.