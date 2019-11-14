Undy 21,100

Wakatipu Rugby Club players (from left) Tom Ellis, Rhys Kearton and Logan Beggs stretch their legs before Saturday's Queenstown International Marathon. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

A group of Wakatipu Rugby Club players may encounter some chilly conditions in Saturday’s Queenstown International Marathon, when they run 21.1km in speedos, raising money for Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

Members of the ‘Noodle Bagz’, Tom Ellis, Logan Beggs and Rhys Kearton, will be joined by at least five of their teammates who’ve raised about $3500 of the $5000 goal for the charity. That includes $500 from team sponsor PlaceMakers.

The boys will be putting in the hard yards to complete the half marathon, which Ellis says is great pre-season training.

They’re hoping to time their undy run to stick together over the last 2km, through the Queenstown CBD, to cross the finish-line on their home field, at the Rec Ground, together.

Ellis admits chafing “could be an issue”.