US ski team member avoids conviction

A United States freestyle ski team member has avoided conviction after a drunken escapade in Queenstown yesterday.

Charlie James Mickel (18), of Colorado, was granted diversion by Queenstown police only hours after his arrest for intentional damage and escaping police custody.

A police summary of facts said Mickel and a friend were removed from town centre bar Yonder about 1.15am because of their state of intoxication.

Mickel then picked up a pot plant outside neighbouring restaurant Blue Kanu and smashed it to the ground.

After being arrested by police he ran away, but was found again by police soon afterwards in a nearby street.

Diversion is a police scheme in which offenders are dealt with ‘‘out of court’’ and their charges withdrawn, usually for minor offences.

The terms of diversion agreements are confidential, but often include an apology and payment of reparation to the victim.

Mickel, who won the men’s freestyle moguls event at the US championships in March, was due to leave New Zealand today after training in the Queenstown Lakes area.