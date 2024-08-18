Whakatipu pads in the mix for national building gongs

AJ Saville Builders' Queenstown home, a finalist in the 'new home over $4m' category in the 2024 Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Four Whakatipu homes have made it into the top 100 homes in the country for this year’s Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

This year’s regional comp saw almost 300 entries across the seven regions — each one’s been assessed by a panel of judges, evaluating the builds on workmanship, design, style and functionality.

A Queenstown home built by AJ Saville Builder (left) and an Arrowtown pad, built by Trinity QT Construction (right) are both finalists in the ‘new home over $4million category’, while a Queenstown property built by Shore Construction’s in the ‘new home $2m-$4m’, and Velvin Building’s a finalist in the ‘renovation $1m-$4m’ category.

Trinity QT Construction's Arrowtown home, a finalist in the 'new home over $4m' category in the 2024 Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Five Wānaka properties are also in the mix — Level Construction, CDL Building and Dunlop Builders all have a home in the ‘new home $2m-$4m’ category, while Jennian Homes Wānaka and Bayview Construction are both in the ‘new home $1m-$1.5m’ section.

They’ll all undergo a second round of judging to determine winners of the national awards, being announced in Auckland in November, at which a host of gongs will be handed out, including Supreme House of the Year over $1m.