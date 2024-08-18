Whakatipu pads in the mix for national building gongs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This year’s regional comp saw almost 300 entries across the seven regions — each one’s been assessed by a panel of judges, evaluating the builds on workmanship, design, style and functionality.
A Queenstown home built by AJ Saville Builder (left) and an Arrowtown pad, built by Trinity QT Construction (right) are both finalists in the ‘new home over $4million category’, while a Queenstown property built by Shore Construction’s in the ‘new home $2m-$4m’, and Velvin Building’s a finalist in the ‘renovation $1m-$4m’ category.
They’ll all undergo a second round of judging to determine winners of the national awards, being announced in Auckland in November, at which a host of gongs will be handed out, including Supreme House of the Year over $1m.