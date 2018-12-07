Wheelie bins on way for Queenstown Lakes

Plastic bags are out, wheelie bins are in for the Queenstown Lakes District.

Waste Management New Zealand was today named the new solid waste services contractor for the district starting next July, and would work alongside local organisation Wastebusters to deliver "a vastly improved service to the community", Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said.

The new contract would see the introduction of a new three-bin system district wide, along with a number of environmentally friendly solutions to ensure a smarter service.

Mr Boult said the district would "be saying goodbye" to plastic blue bags and black crates from July 1 in favour of wheelie bins.

"In their place residents will have three wheelie bins. One smaller 140l bin for waste to landfill, a 140l bin for glass recycling and a larger 240l bin for mixed recyclables.

"Not only that we’ll see some clever solutions such as electronic tagging of wheelie bins so we can keep track of what bin belongs where, cameras to monitor and help reduce contamination and a collection day app so you can easily keep track of what day to put your bin out.”

Contractors would also collect waste from public litter bins using electric bikes, a first in New Zealand, Mr Boult said.

Waste Management managing director Tom Nickels said the company was "proud" to have been selected by council and believed the decision would help set "a new benchmark" for communities around the country.

“We are excited by the challenge of making council’s sustainability vision happen, and looking forward to bringing world-class services and world-leading innovations to the district in mid-2019,” he said.

Wastebusters General Manager Sue Coutts said partnering with Waste Management allowed both organisations to focus on what they did best.

“We feel confident that we can achieve more for our community by working together and we think the partnership will fast track our district’s progress towards zero waste.

“We are looking forward to expanding our role in zero waste education across the district so we can support our community to divert more now and reduce waste over time," she said.

Mayor Boult said more details on how the new contract services would be rolled out to the community would be available soon.

“In the meantime I encourage everyone to start thinking about how they manage their waste at home to get ready for the change in service next year,” he said.