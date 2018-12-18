Woman punched in head, teen charged

An 18-year-old Brazilian woman has been charged with assault after allegedly punching another woman in the head at McDonald's in Queenstown.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, said officers arrived at the restaurant on Camp St about 3.45am this morning and "tried to calm her down'' after the altercation.

Meanwhile, three alleged driving offences took place in the resort over the past two days.

A 22-year-old Brazilian man has been charged with drink-driving after being stopped by officers who suspected he was speeding on Frankton Rd, about 2am this morning.

He blew a reading of 580mcg when breath-tested by officers.

A three-vehicle collision took place on Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, at the entrance to Amisfield Winery, about 9am yesterday.

A 37-year-old American man, who was driving with three passengers, has been charged with careless driving after the crash.

No injuries were reported.

All three were due to appear in court on January 7.

Officers were called to another crash on Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd yesterday afternoon.

An 18-year-old German woman was given a written traffic warning for careless driving after attempting a U-turn on the road.

Her car was hit by another vehicle as it turned a corner.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

