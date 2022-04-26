Young speaker impresses with reading

On Sunday evening, young Arrowtown local Patrick Stewart (12) sat with family, cleaned his great-grandfather’s medals with vinegar, and learned about what happened during the war.

His great-grandfather, William Strong, was in the Navy and had been awarded the Pacific Star and three more service medals, which Stewart wore yesterday.

Originally from Dunedin, Mr Strong was mainly involved in surveillance at sea.

His daughter, Avis Healey, had travelled from Invercargill to be at the service.

"[Mr Strong] was very staunch about observing Anzac Day," Mrs Healey said. "We had to have our shoes polished."

Patrick Stewart impressed crowds with his words at the Arrowtown service. PHOTO: CASS MARRETT

Patrick was a speaker on behalf of Arrowtown Primary School at Arrowtown’s ceremony yesterday and amazed crowds with his confident reading of Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind.

For Patrick, Anzac Day was particularly potent this year because of the conflict in Ukraine.

"I kind of didn’t really think much about [Anzac Day] until I heard about [Ukraine]. I thought it was just in the past, but now it’s quite a big deal, especially learning about my grandfather last night," he said.