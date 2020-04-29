Restrictions eased at southern hospitals

Restrictions have eased at southern hospitals under Alert Level 3 and people can start visiting patients again.

The Southern District Health Board this evening advised of its revised visitor policy, which was confirmed today.

From 2pm tomorrow, inpatients can nominate one person who will be allowed to visit them in hospital.

This person will be allowed to visit once a day and will be screened for Covid-19 and have details taken upon entry to the hospital.

In a statement the SDHB said a maximum of one visitor would be allowed for one visit per day.

Restrictions had been in place through the Level 4 lockdown, banning visitors to southern hospitals in all but the most grievous circumstances.

The SDHB said the visitor policy was in place "to ensure the safety of patients and staff by minimising avoidable contact and the potential for spread of the COVID-19 virus".

Visitors would be logged and screened upon entry to the hospital, to ensure the SDHB could provide names for contact tracing if a Covid-19 diagnosis was made either in the hospital or from a visitor.

Visiting hours would be from 2pm-6pm each day, but the board urged people to consider other options for being in touch, "such as FaceTime, Skype, Messenger, etc".

Requirements

All visitors must follow Level 3 precautions while in the hospital:

- Demonstrate good hand hygiene. Visitors must wash/gel their hands upon entry and exit.

- Adhere to physical distancing of at least one metre.

Anyone visiting a patient who has been admitted with Covid-19 or is suspected to have the virus must have the approval of the charge nurse manager or a senior clinician.

Maternity

Women in labour will be allowed one support person from their extended bubble for the duration of the labour and birth.

Women staying on the antenatal or postnatal wards can have a once daily visit from their nominated support person.

Outpatients / Radiology

"We are currently allowing one support person to attend outpatient clinics in exceptional circumstances. This will be arranged when pre-screening occurs by phone and the time of the outpatient clinic is confirmed."

Critical Care Unit Southland

Please phone the Critical Care Unit to arrange your visit - 03 2181949 extension 48465.