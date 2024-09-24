Rockfalls, avalanche risk close southern highways

The rockfall near Orman Falls on State Highway 6. Photo: NZTA

Two key southern highways are closed this morning as wild weather continues to create disruptions on the roads.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says the Haast Pass (State Highway 6) is closed owing to a rockfall.

NZTA Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham said an excavator was on the way to clear the rockfall, near Orman Falls on the West Coast side of the pass.

An update was expected about 4pm today, and in the meantime motorists were advised to delay or postpone their journeys..

The Milford Road (SH94) is also closed, owing to avalanche risk. NZTA said it would reopen by 1pm today and was expected to remain open overnight.

However, it was expected to close again overnight on Wednesday and all day Thursday "as a significant storm hits the area and is expected to elevate the avalanche hazard".

A road snow warning is in place for SH94 until 9pm on Tuesday. Elsewhere there are warnings for the Lindis Pass (SH8) until 11am and the Crown Range Road until 3pm.