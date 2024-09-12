Snow forecast prompts warnings in South

There is a slew of weather warnings in place and a major highway is closed as a front brings heavy rain and snow to the South.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the Milford Road (State Highway 94) would be closed all day owing to "heavy rain and significant snow to our avalanche zones above the road".

It was expected the road would reopen tomorrow.

MetService has a raft of warnings in place, including a heavy snow watch for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District from this evening into Friday.

The forecaster warned of travel disruption and possible damage to trees and powerlines.

It advised people to prepare for snow, low temperatures, and possible power outages.

"If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing, and emergency items."

There are also road snow warnings in place for the Lindis Pass (SH8) and the Crown Range Road, a heavy rain watch for parts of Southland and a heavy rain warning for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

MetService said there could be up to 15cm of snow on the Lindis, above 700m.

Conditions were expected to improve on Friday, but forecasters say there could be more cold, wet weather to come over the weekend.