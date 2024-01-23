Snow forecast as temperatures plummet

Parts of Southern Otago and Southland are set to see “unseasonable” snow as temperatures plunge tonight.

MetService meterologist Dom Barry said an active cold front followed by cool southwesterlies will affect the country today and tomorrow - bringing rain or showers to most areas.

Mr Barry said the change to cooler air also brings the possibility of some unseasonable snow falling over the highest parts of southern Otago, Southland, Fiordland and the Canterbury high country.

“However, with the recent warm weather we have had heating the ground, it is unlikely any snow will settle,” he said.

Temperatures tonight are set to plummet in many areas, with Alexandra forecast to drop to 3C and Queenstown and Wānaka to 4C, he said.

“Hastings will see a drop of 20C - from 32C to just 12C tonight.”

Further north, thunderstorms are set to lash the upper North Island this afternoon, bringing with it a risk of small tornadoes and torrential downpours.

MetService said heavy showers and electrical storms were expected to move from Waitomo north, including Auckland, with the thunder likely to see potentially damaging 100km/h gales and intense heavy rain.

Most of the North Island is forecast to get showers or some rain at some point today - from Kaitāia to Whāngārei, Hamilton, Tauranga, Rotorua, Gisborne, Taupō, Palmerston North, Masterton and Blenheim.

The risk of thunderstorms reduces over the coming days, as all the hot and humid air is swept away and the welcome cooler temperatures dominate, the weather authority said.

A high pressure ridge will spread over Aotearoa by Thursday and will mean for sunny skies and settled weather for most heading into the weekend.