Snow shuts highways in South

Snow has closed the Lindis Pass (SH8) in Central Otago on Saturday. Photo: MetService

Heavy snow has closed roads in Otago and warnings are also in place throughout the region and in Southland.

Southern police are advising motorists to be aware of the closures and to take caution when driving today.

The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) is closed from Tarras to Omarama.

State Highway 87 from Middlemarch to Kyeburn is closed, as is SH85 from Kyeburn to Palmerston and SH85 from Omakau to Kyeburn.

A police spokeswoman said motorists should limit themselves to essential travel only and allow for extra time on their journey.

"Reducing speed, using headlights and windscreen wipers, and wearing seatbelts will also ensure a safe trip.

"Our roads are unforgiving and less predictable in our icy winter conditions, please drive with caution."

The NZ Transport Agency/ Waka Kotahi said crews were working hard this morning to reopen roads.

The Crown Range summit blanketed in snow this morning. Photo: MetService

MetService says a heavy snow watch is in place for Central Otago, Southland north of Lumsden, also inland Dunedin and Clutha from 3am until noon on Saturday. Periods of heavy snow above 400 metres were expected.

Heavy snow was affecting the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wānaka this morning, and a snow warning was also in place for Southland's Milford Rad (SH94).

There are ice warnings at Middlemarch and Outram, near Dunedin.

Ski fields near Wānaka have been blanketed, with Cardona Alpine Resort reporting 29cm of fresh snow overnight and more expected throughout the day.

"The forecast has snow continuing throughout the morning and snow flurries over the day. Lifts will be delayed opening. Our teams are out assessing conditions, and we will open terrain as soon as its safe."

At Treble Cone, 25cm had fallen in time for the ski field's opening day today.

"Triple Treat groomed flat with fresh snow on top and we aim to open Upper Main Street and Big Skite pending patrol setup. Take care if venturing off-trail as this snow is thin. Cafe will be cranking with live DJs this afternoon."

Drivers were advised chains were needed at both ski fields.

Meanwhile, flood repair works are scheduled for SH1 near Hampden in North Otago and SH8 near Lawrence and Beaumont. Stop and go traffic controls may be in place, RNZ reported.

Snow warnings for alpine roads

LINDIS PASS (SH8)

From midnight on Friday until 9pm on Saturday

Snow is forecast to lower to 600 metres, and 3cm to 6cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 600 metres.

CROWN RANGE ROAD

From 2am to 6pm on Saturday

Snow forecast to lower to 500 metres, and 4cm to 8cm may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

MILFORD ROAD (SH94)

From 2am to 1pm on Saturday

Snow forecast to lower to 700 metres, and 2cm to 5cm of snow may settle on the road near the summit with lesser amounts to 700 metres.

