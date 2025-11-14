Snow warning for Crown Range and Milford Rd

Chains must be carried on the Milford Road from 9pm today due to forecast snow about the Homer Tunnel. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Road snow warnings are in force for two alpine roads in the South, and thunderstorms were likely for some areas as unsettled spring conditions continue.

MetService says a front was set to move northwards across the west and south of the South Island today and thunderstorms were expected for Fiordland and southern Westland from the afternoon, and rest of Westland this evening.

An unstable cold westerly flow would then spread on the southern South Island at night, with a moderate to high risk of thunderstorms again for Fiordland and southern Westland, possibly bringing localised heavy rain and small hail.

Southland's Milford Road (State Highway 94) and the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, would see some snow from this afternoon.

For the Crown Range, brief snow was possible above 800 metres from about 3pm on Friday.

A few snow showers were likely to follow during Saturday morning until about 11am. However, little, if any, snow was expected to settle on the road at these times.

Further south, heavy rain, thunder and snow showers were expected for the Milford Road from the afternoon.

MetService said rain may briefly turn to snow about Homer Tunnel during this time, but little (if any) was expected to settle on the road.

Snow showers were expected to follow later in the day, and up to 2cm could settle on the road above 800 metres between 10pm and 7am on Saturday.

The avalanche risk in the area was low.

The Milford Road Alliance advised the road would remain open but chains must be carried from East Gate (Hollyford) to The Chasm from 9pm today.

"Please take extra care."

Parts of the South may also experience thunderstorms on Saturday morning, including south of Westland, Fiordland and coastal parts of Southland and Clutha, bringing heavy rain and small hail, MetService said.

Forecast for the Homer Tunnel area

Friday: Rain, heavy for a time this afternoon with thunderstorms possible, easing to showers and turning to snow later

Saturday: Showers, falling as snow early, clearing from afternoon

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with fine spells increasing

Monday: Rain developing, turning heavy later

Tuesday: Rain, with heavy falls possible

- Allied Media